Tempers flare at Ravens-Commanders joint practice

The Ravens and Commanders got into it at their joint practice today, with fights breaking out and coaches having to separate the teams.

First Ravens receiver Tylan Wallace and Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes exchanged punches, leading to several other players on both teams running toward them and joining the fray.

Then Ravens tight end Mark Andrews slammed Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson to the turf, after which the coaches called the players into separate huddles.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after the game that he doesn’t like to see fights break out at joint practices but was satisfied with the way things were handled.