Terrell Suggs accused of showing gun and threatening man; Suggs says he was acting in self-defense

Former Ravens star Terrell Suggs has issued a statement regarding his Tuesday arrest in Arizona.

According to court documents, Suggs was arrested due to an incident at a Starbucks on March 10 that began when he backed up his car after passing the store’s drive-thru speaker. Suggs allegedly made contact with another man’s vehicle, which reportedly did not do any damage but touched off an extended argument that ended with Suggs saying he’d kill the other man and showing a handgun through his car window.

Those documents note that the gun was never pointed at the other man, but they still felt threatened and filed a police report. Suggs released a statement to TMZ saying he felt he was at risk during the situation.

“I was in a quiet area of Scottsdale in the middle of the day in a Starbucks drive-thru near my home when an incident happened with a vehicle behind me. I was getting coffee, I was not looking for any trouble,” Suggs said in the statement. “When the man in the other vehicle escalated the situation, I feared for my safety not knowing what his intentions were. Throughout the incident, I was the one who felt in danger, while fearing I would be followed home and for the safety of my family nearby at my residence.”

Suggs appeared at a brief hearing after being arrested and was released. He faces one felony count of disorderly conduct involving weapons and one misdemeanor count of threatening or intimidating.