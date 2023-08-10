 Skip navigation
Terrell Williams: Hopefully more assistants get chance Titans are giving me to act as head coach

  
Published August 10, 2023 03:24 PM

Many teams rest established players during preseason games in order to give others a chance to gain game experience, but head coaches usually don’t take any time off in the exhibition season.

The Titans are doing something different this weekend. Assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams will act as their head coach for Saturday’s game against the Bears after Mike Vrabel approached him with the proposal to take on the new role.

Williams will take over on Thursday night to lead team meetings leading into the game and he said on Thursday afternoon that he hopes other team will be following in the Titans’ footsteps.

“Mike Vrabel deserves a lot of credit,” Williams said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “Hopefully more coaches will give assistant coaches opportunities to do this because there’s nothing better than actually getting the experience.”

While Williams will be leading discussions about who will play and for how long in Saturday’s game, Vrabel said earlier on Thursday that a call has been made about who will start at quarterback although he declined to share that decision.