Terrion Arnold expects to be ready for Lions training camp

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold’s second NFL season was hampered by a shoulder injury that led him to have surgery early in the offseason, but he doesn’t think it will continue to be an issue when the team gets to training camp this summer.

Arnold told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he doesn’t know what he’ll be able to do before the offseason program, but “I know I’m expected to be there” once the Lions hit the field for camp in August. Once he’s back, the 2024 first-round pick will be trying to build on what he considered to be a step forward in his second NFL season.

“Before I got hurt I was getting in my groove, figuring things out,” Arnold said. “Started playing my best ball and then just dealing with that injury, nagging it, so I’m just excited to see where I’ll be at with not having any injuries and just really looking forward to being out there with my team.”

The Lions are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 9-8 record that kept them out of the playoffs last season. Arnold’s return to health won’t get that done on its own, but it would be a boost to those hopes in Detroit.