 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terrion Arnold: My first NFL interception is coming

  
Published July 22, 2025 07:58 AM

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold settled in after a penalty-filled start to the rookie season, but he left one box unchecked in 2024.

Arnold had five interceptions in his final season at Alabama, but the first-round pick did not pick off any passes while with the Lions last year. Arnold said at Lions camp Monday that “I pride myself on going out there and trying to get the ball” and that he believes the experience he gained as a rookie is going to pay off this time around.

“It’s coming,” Arnold said, via the team’s website. “Once you get one, they just start coming. I watched tape every day thinking about the plays I could have made and I’m one of those guys who just wants to be a perfectionist. You chase perfection you won’t fall short of it.”

Perfection is elusive, but adding takeaways to the kind of play he flashed down the stretch last year would make Arnold close enough for the Lions to continue being very happy with their top choice in last year’s draft.