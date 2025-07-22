Terrion Arnold: My first NFL interception is coming

Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold settled in after a penalty-filled start to the rookie season, but he left one box unchecked in 2024.

Arnold had five interceptions in his final season at Alabama, but the first-round pick did not pick off any passes while with the Lions last year. Arnold said at Lions camp Monday that “I pride myself on going out there and trying to get the ball” and that he believes the experience he gained as a rookie is going to pay off this time around.

“It’s coming,” Arnold said, via the team’s website. “Once you get one, they just start coming. I watched tape every day thinking about the plays I could have made and I’m one of those guys who just wants to be a perfectionist. You chase perfection you won’t fall short of it.”

Perfection is elusive, but adding takeaways to the kind of play he flashed down the stretch last year would make Arnold close enough for the Lions to continue being very happy with their top choice in last year’s draft.