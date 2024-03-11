Terron Armstead will stay in Miami on an adjusted contract

The Dolphins are keeping their left tackle for another season.

Terron Armstead finalized an agreement to adjust this contract, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media reports.

Armstead, 33, had three years remaining on the five-year, $75 million contract he signed with the Dolphins two years ago in free agency.

The new agreement will lower Armstead’s cap hit for 2024, which was scheduled to be $20.8 million.

Armstead has played 23 of a possible 34 games in his two seasons with the Dolphins, but he made the Pro Bowl both seasons. He missed nine games in 2021, his final season in New Orleans.

In 11 seasons, Armstead has made the Pro Bowl five times.