Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
One win vs. Bears can do 'wonders' for Ravens
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel will play on Monday night

  
Published October 25, 2025 04:58 PM

The Commanders will have their two wide receivers available against the Chiefs on Monday night.

Neither Terry McLaurin nor Deebo Samuel have injury designations for the game. McLaurin has been out since Week 3 with a quad injury and Samuel did not play last week because of a hip injury.

“Terry and Deebo have both had good weeks, and we’re excited to get them back out on the field,” head coach Dan Quinn said, via the team’s website.

The Commanders ruled quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) out earlier this week. Tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) is also out while defensive lineman Daron Payne (toe) and kicker Matt Gay (back) are listed as questionable.