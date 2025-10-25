Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel will play on Monday night

The Commanders will have their two wide receivers available against the Chiefs on Monday night.

Neither Terry McLaurin nor Deebo Samuel have injury designations for the game. McLaurin has been out since Week 3 with a quad injury and Samuel did not play last week because of a hip injury.

“Terry and Deebo have both had good weeks, and we’re excited to get them back out on the field,” head coach Dan Quinn said, via the team’s website.

The Commanders ruled quarterback Jayden Daniels (hamstring) out earlier this week. Tight end Colson Yankoff (hamstring) is also out while defensive lineman Daron Payne (toe) and kicker Matt Gay (back) are listed as questionable.