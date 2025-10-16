Terry McLaurin downgraded to non-participation in Thursday’s practice

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin was downgraded to a non-participant on Thursday. It is not a good sign for McLaurin as he was limited in Wednesday’s practice, his first since Week 3.

McLaurin injured his quadriceps while diving for the end zone in a game against the Raiders.

He has 10 catches for 149 yards this season.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel again was listed as a non-participant with his heel injury. He had four catches for 15 yards in Washington’s loss to the Bears on Monday night.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong (hamstring) and running back Chris Rodriguez (calf) also did not take part in practice for a second consecutive day. Tight end Zach Ertz (rest/shoulder) returned to full participation after missing Wednesday’s on-field work.

Guard Sam Cosmi (knee), quarterback Jayden Daniels (knee) and cornerback Jonathan Jones (hamstring) were listed as full participants again. Cosmi and Jones are in the 21-day return-to-practice window.