Terry McLaurin may not be ready for Week One

The Commanders may have to start the season without their top receiver.

Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin’s status is uncertain for the Commanders’ regular-season opener against the Cardinals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

McLaurin suffered a turf toe injury on Monday night. There’s been optimism that the injury is not too severe, but turf toe does usually keep wide receivers out for multiple weeks.

Last season McLaurin started all 17 games and caught 77 passes for 1,191 yards. The Commanders hope he and new starting quarterback Sam Howell are going to be a strong connection for years to come, but they may have to wait just a little longer to see that happen.