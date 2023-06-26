 Skip navigation
Terry McLaurin says Eric Bieniemy has brought intensity to Washington’s practices

  
Published June 26, 2023 09:31 AM

New Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has made his presence felt on the practice field in Washington.

Commanders players say Bieniemy has been demanding on the practice field and doesn’t take kindly to mental mistakes -- and most players seem to like Bieniemy demanding the best of them.

He’s going to bring the intensity ,” Washington receiver Terry McLaurin said, via ESPN. “We know what is expected of us every time we’re on the field.”

Bieniemy won two Super Bowl rings as offensive coordinator of the Chiefs, and he’s trying to bring the same standards to the Commanders.

“He’s just trying to push you,” Washington right guard Sam Cosmi said. “He’s been part of Super Bowl teams and you don’t get that way without working your butt off and keeping people accountable.”

Bieniemy said he isn’t going to tolerate any wasted time on the practice field.

“The thing I always stress is that I want us to have a sense of urgency and sense of purpose,” Bieniemy said. “Getting out of the huddle is probably the most important thing because you’re setting a tone to the defense. I’m always critical of that. Then I want us to execute our jobs with greater attention to detail.”

When Washington coach Ron Rivera hired Bieniemy and gave him the assistant head coach title, he said Bieniemy would have plenty of authority over how the Commanders do things. He’s already making that presence felt.