Terry Pegula dissolves Pegula Sports and Entertainment, becomes president of both the Bills and Sabres

Changes continue within the sports organizations owned by Terry and Kim Pegula.

According to Lance Lysowski of the Buffalo News, Terry Pegula has dissolved Pegula Sports and Entertainment. That company held the Pegulas’ two major-league sports teams, the Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres. Terry Pegula also named himself the president of the Sabres.

The dissolution of PSE separates the Sabres and Bills, for the first time since the Pegulas purchased the NFL team from the estate of Ralph Wilson in 2014.

“We are thankful for the work and effort so many individuals have put into PSE over the years, but feel it is the right time for them to return home to separate organizations,” Terry Pegula said in a statement issued to the Buffalo News. “We feel that now is the right time to dissolve PSE and allow everyone to focus solely on their respective organization.

Terry Pegula is now the president of both the Bills and the Sabres. The Bills told the Buffalo News in a statement that the latest changes will not impact the football team.