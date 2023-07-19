 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russia Gymnastics
Gymnasts from Russia, Belarus could return to international competition as neutrals in 2024
nbc_big10promo_230506.jpg
Michigan, Penn State, Purdue headline NBC Sports, Peacock’s early Big Ten schedule
Jordan Spieth
Matchups Market for The 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_staffordcontract_230719.jpg
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
nbc_pft_hardknocksqb_230719.jpg
Hard Knocks made interesting by Rodgers angle
nbc_golf_coupleslacava_230719.jpg
How Couples and LaCava became a winning duo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Russia Gymnastics
Gymnasts from Russia, Belarus could return to international competition as neutrals in 2024
nbc_big10promo_230506.jpg
Michigan, Penn State, Purdue headline NBC Sports, Peacock’s early Big Ten schedule
Jordan Spieth
Matchups Market for The 151st Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_staffordcontract_230719.jpg
Unpacking Demoff’s comments on Stafford’s contract
nbc_pft_hardknocksqb_230719.jpg
Hard Knocks made interesting by Rodgers angle
nbc_golf_coupleslacava_230719.jpg
How Couples and LaCava became a winning duo

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Terry Pegula to take on role of Bills president after departure of COO Ron Raccuia

  
Published July 19, 2023 01:53 PM

The Bills announced some changes to their front office on Wednesday.

Executive vice president/chief operating officer Ron Raccuia is leaving the team and the Bills announced that owner/chief executive officer Terry Pegula will be adding the duties of team president to his portfolio.

“We would like to thank Ron for his many years hard work and dedication with the Bills and PSE,” Pegula said in a statement. “We wish he and his family the best of luck in his future endeavors.”

Per the announcement from the team, Pegula will work closely with a management council that also includes new executive vice president/chief operating officer John Roth, executive vice president/chief operating officer, general counsel and senior vice president of business administration Kathryn D’Angelo, and senior vice president of finance and business administration Josh Dziurlikowski. In the statement Pegula said the move was made to “revamp and improve our structure” heading into the 2023 season.

The Bills also announced that Penny Semaia has been hired as the vice president of stadium relations.