Tetairoa McMillan: I was “young and dumb” when I said I didn’t watch game film

In the run-up to the draft, an old clip of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan saying he didn’t watch game film surfaced. Some questioned whether it would be wise to draft such a player. McMillan said the person who said that was younger and dumber than the person the Panthers took with the eighth overall pick on Thursday night.

McMillan said at his introductory press conference with the Panthers that he has long since learned the importance of the mental side of the game and recognizes the importance of watching film.

“I definitely have grown, I definitely have matured since that. I feel like I wouldn’t be here before you today without loving this game and watching film. I was just a young and dumb freshman. I definitely have matured,” McMillan said.

McMillan thinks he’s proven what kind of player he is with his play at Arizona. The Panthers obviously thought McMillan’s comments were a non-issue.