 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tetairoa McMillan: I was “young and dumb” when I said I didn’t watch game film

  
Published April 25, 2025 04:24 PM

In the run-up to the draft, an old clip of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan saying he didn’t watch game film surfaced. Some questioned whether it would be wise to draft such a player. McMillan said the person who said that was younger and dumber than the person the Panthers took with the eighth overall pick on Thursday night.

McMillan said at his introductory press conference with the Panthers that he has long since learned the importance of the mental side of the game and recognizes the importance of watching film.

“I definitely have grown, I definitely have matured since that. I feel like I wouldn’t be here before you today without loving this game and watching film. I was just a young and dumb freshman. I definitely have matured,” McMillan said.

McMillan thinks he’s proven what kind of player he is with his play at Arizona. The Panthers obviously thought McMillan’s comments were a non-issue.