Tetairoa McMillan scores his first career TD, tying Panthers with Cowboys

The Cowboys and Panthers traded red-zone field goals before Dallas made Carolina pay for a turnover.

A Bryce Young pass bounced off the hands of Tetairoa McMillan and into the hands of Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. He returned the pick 21 yards to the Carolina 25. Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was penalized for unnecessary roughness, half the distance, giving Dallas the ball at the 12.

It took four downs, but on fourth-and-1 at the 3, Dak Prescott hit fullback Hunter Luepke for a touchdown.

It was Luepke’s first career touchdown reception, giving the Cowboys a 10-3 lead.

Prescott is 7-of-10 for 69 yards and a touchdown.

McMillan and Dowdle, though, made up for their miscues on the Panthers’ next chance. The Panthers drove 65 yards in six plays behind Dowdle’s running.

He already has nine carries for 65 yards against his former team, having warned them a week ago to “buckle up.”

McMillan finished the drive with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Young. It was McMillan’s first career touchdown.

The teams are tied 10-10.