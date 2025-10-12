 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tetairoa McMillan scores his first career TD, tying Panthers with Cowboys

  
Published October 12, 2025 01:52 PM

The Cowboys and Panthers traded red-zone field goals before Dallas made Carolina pay for a turnover.

A Bryce Young pass bounced off the hands of Tetairoa McMillan and into the hands of Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson. He returned the pick 21 yards to the Carolina 25. Panthers running back Rico Dowdle was penalized for unnecessary roughness, half the distance, giving Dallas the ball at the 12.

It took four downs, but on fourth-and-1 at the 3, Dak Prescott hit fullback Hunter Luepke for a touchdown.

It was Luepke’s first career touchdown reception, giving the Cowboys a 10-3 lead.

Prescott is 7-of-10 for 69 yards and a touchdown, with George Pickens catching two for 43.

McMillan and Dowdle, though, made up for their miscues on the Panthers’ next chance. The Panthers drove 65 yards in six plays behind Dowdle’s running.

He already has nine carries for 65 yards against his former team, having warned them a week ago to “buckle up.”

McMillan finished the drive with a 19-yard touchdown reception from Young. It was McMillan’s first career touchdown.

The teams are tied 10-10.