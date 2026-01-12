 Skip navigation
Texans activate S Jaylen Reed from injured reserve

  
Published January 12, 2026 03:35 PM

The Texans will have safety Jaylen Reed back for Monday night’s wild card game in Pittsburgh.

Reed was activated from injured reserve on Monday afternoon. Reed has been out with an arm injury since late November.

The Texans selected Reed in the fifth round this year. He had 14 tackles and a fumble reserve in seven appearances before his injury.

Houston also announced that they have elevated defensive tackle Leki Fotu from the practice squad and waived defensive lineman Darrell Taylor. Fotu had three tackles in two regular season appearances for the Texans while Taylor had three tackles in four games this season.