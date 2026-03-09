 Skip navigation
Texans agree to one-year deal with DE Dominique Robinson

  
Published March 9, 2026 03:18 PM

The Texans are adding to their defensive front.

Houston has agreed to a one-year deal with defensive end Dominique Robinson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Robinson, 27, was a Bears fifth-round pick in 2022 and completed his rookie contract with the club. He appeared in 12 games for Chicago in 2025, recording 1.5 sacks with three tackles for loss and three quarterback hits. He was on the field for 28 percent of defensive snaps and 50 percent of special teams snaps in games played.

In all, Robinson has played 46 games with eight starts, recording 3.5 career sacks.