Texans agree to terms with second-round OT Blake Fisher

The Texans have agreed to terms with second-round offensive tackle Blake Fisher on a four-year, $6.595 million contract that includes a $1.616 million signing bonus, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

His signing will complete the Texans’ signings of their nine-player draft class.

The Texans previously signed second-round cornerback Kamari Lassiter, third-round safety Calen Bullock, fourth-round tight end Cade Stover, sixth-round linebacker Jamal Hill, sixth-round running back Jawhar Jordan, seventh-round defensive end Solomon Byrd, seventh-round defensive tackle Marcus Harris and seventh-round guard LaDarius Henderson.

The team made Fisher the 59th overall pick as a swing tackle behind left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard, but Fisher also is expected to get work elsewhere along the line.

He started every game at right tackle for Notre Dame the past two seasons after previously playing left tackle.