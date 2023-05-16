 Skip navigation
Texans cut Jermaine Carter, sign college free agent Ian Swenson

  
Published May 16, 2023 12:27 PM

The Texans have signed rookie linebacker Ian Swenson following a tryout during the rookie minicamp, the team announced Tuesday.

They released veteran linebacker Jermaine Carter in a corresponding move.

Carter, 28, signed with the Texans on May 4.

The Panthers made him a fifth-round draft pick out of Maryland in 2018, and he spent four seasons in Carolina. He spent last season the Browns, playing seven games with one start.

Carter has 178 tackles, half a sack, two fumble recoveries and one blocked punt in his career.

Swenson, a former defensive back, went undrafted out of Connecticut.

He totaled 242 tackles, 14 tackles for losses, three sacks and two forced fumbles in his college career.

He had a tryout at the Jets’ rookie minicamp before getting another opportunity with the Texans.