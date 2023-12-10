Texans cut Jets lead to 14-6 on final play of third quarter

The Texans are finally on the scoreboard.

Running back Devin Singletary scored from a yard out on the final play of the third quarter to give Houston its first points of their game against the Jets. Kicker Matt Ammendola missed the extra point, however, and the Jets still lead 14-6.

Singletary’s run came one play after Jets safety Tony Adams was flagged for pass interference in the end zone and five plays after the first turnover of the game. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson didn’t slide at the end of a run for a first down and lost the ball when he got hit by Texans linebacker Christian Harris.

C.J. Stroud hooked up with tight ends Andrew Beck and Brevin Jordan for gains of more than 20 yards ahead of the Adams penalty and the Texans will need more plays like that to pull out a win in the fourth quarter.