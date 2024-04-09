Texans cut WR Alex Bachman, DE Myjai Sanders and DB Josh Thompson

The Texans cut wide receiver Alex Bachman, defensive end Myjai Sanders and defensive back Josh Thompson on Tuesday, the team announced.

Sanders, a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2022, appeared in seven games with the Texans last season. He totaled seven tackles and two quarterback hits.

In his career, Sanders has 30 tackles and three sacks.

Thompson signed a futures deal with the Texans in January after previous stints with the Titans and Jaguars.

Bachman also signed a futures deal with the Texans after spending the 2023 offseason and training camp with the team. The Texans cut him from injured reserve with an injury settlement after he tore an oblique last August.

He re-signed to the team’s practice squad in November but did not play in a game.