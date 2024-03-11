Texans DE Dylan Horton announces he’s in remission from Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Texans defensive end Dylan Horton left the team in November to deal with a health matter and he offered a positive update on his condition on Monday.

Horton announced, via a social media post from the Texans, that he was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma on December 1 and that he is currently in remission.

“I am grateful for the love from my family and friends, and support from the Texans organization and my doctors,” Horton said in his statement. “My next objective is to complete my treatments, then get back to playing the game that I love. Thank you for your prayers and support as I continue this journey.”

Horton was a fourth-round pick last season and he appeared in 10 games with the team before taking his medical leave. He had 13 tackles, two quarterback hits and a fumble recovery in those appearances.