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Texans DT Kayden McDonald: I’m gonna show I’m the best player in this class

  
Published April 25, 2026 01:02 PM

Thursday night didn’t play out the way defensive tackle Kayden McDonald hoped, but he’s planning to use falling to the second round as motivation.

McDonald was one of 17 players who were in attendance for the first round and was one of two that did not hear their names called. McDonald chose to return for Friday night’s second round and got his moment on stage with Roger Goodell when the Texans traded up to select him at No. 36.

After he got picked, McDonald vowed to show the league that he should have come off the board earlier.

“Everybody that went before me, that fuels me,” McDonald said, via DJ Bien-Amie of ESPN.com. “There’s not one player better than me in this class. I’m going to show it. I’m coming in to work.”

McDonald had 65 tackles, nine tackles for loss and three sacks at Ohio State last season.