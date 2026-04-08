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Texans exercise fifth-year options for C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson

  
Published April 8, 2026 11:46 AM

The Texans had a pair of fifth-year option decisions to make this offseason and they’ve made the same call on both of them.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have exercised their 2027 options on the contracts of quarterback C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson. Stroud was the second overall pick that season while Anderson joined the team after they traded back up to the No. 3 pick.

Stroud is now set to make $25.904 million in 2027 while Anderson will be in line to make $21.512 million.

There could still be other contract news involving both players. They are extension eligible and the Texans could lock up either or both players well beyond 2027 if negotiations go well in the coming months.