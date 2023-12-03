Texans up 10-0 on Broncos, but Tank Dell carted with ankle injury

The Texans have dominated the Broncos early with 155 more yards and 10 more points. They lead 10-0 at the end of the first quarter.

But Houston couldn’t celebrate its touchdown.

After Dameon Pierce’s 3-yard touchdown run, receiver Tank Dell remained on the field in obvious pain. Dell had his left leg caught in the pile and hit from behind as Justin Simmons caught him up high and bent him.

The Texans list him as questionable to return with an ankle injury, but Dell rode a cart off the field. His teammates came from the sideline to wish him well.

The Texans settled for a 29-yard field goal after stalling at the Broncos 11 on their second drive. They got in the end zone on their third, converting two fourth downs.

The first conversion came on fourth-and-one at the Denver 17 when quarterback C.J. Stroud gained 2 yards on a quarterback sneak. The second was easier, with Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton giving it to them. The Texans had fourth-and-two at the Denver 7 when officials blew the play dead for a false start on Laremy Tunsil, but Singleton kept going at Stroud and shoved him.

The half-the-distance penalty on Singleton gave the Texans a first down, and two plays later, Pierce scored.

The Texans gained 178 yards in the first quarter. The Broncos had 23.

