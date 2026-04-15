Texans’ home venue will revert to its original name of Reliant Stadium

The Texans played in Reliant Stadium for 12 years and in NRG Stadium for 12 years. Their 25th season will see the building’s name revert to the original name.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Harris County Sports & Convention Corporation approved the name change on Wednesday, and the stadium again will become Reliant Stadium in August.

Reliant Energy, which is based in Houston, bought the 30-year naming rights for the stadium and surrounding buildings for $300 million in 2002. NRG Energy purchased Reliant’s retail electricity business in 2009 and opted to change the name of the stadium in 2014.

NRG pointed to a recent survey that showed 90 percent of their Houston-based customers supported the return of the stadium’s original name.

“It’s the brand that they connect with, that they do business with, that they trust to deliver their power and that we have relationships with, so we’re excited to bring it back,” NRG Consumer president Brad Bentley told the newspaper. “We think we’ll have a lot of good momentum and excitement among our customers.”