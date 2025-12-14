Texans lead Cardinals 23-7 at halftime

The Texans still have problems in the red zone, but today it won’t matter.

Houston leads Arizona 23-7 at halftime despite going 1-for-3 in the red zone. The Texans kicked field goals on drives that ended at the Cardinals 12 and the Cardinals 3, and Ka’imi Fairbairn had a 52-yard attempt blocked by Calais Campbell on the final play of the half.

The Texans had 35 plays for 230 yards in the first half, while the Cardinals had 26 for 94.

C.J. Stroud is 13-of-17 for 177 yards and a touchdown. He hit Nico Collins for a 57-yard touchdown on the second play, and after the Cardinals fumbled the ensuing kickoff, the Texans led 10-0 before the Cardinals offense ever took the field.

Jacoby Brissett is 12-of-17 for 74 yards and a touchdown. Trey McBride has seven catches for 69 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown. Michael Carter has five carries for 23 yards, with Bam Knight in the training room with an ankle injury.

McBride now has 100 catches and 1,006 yards for the season, his second consecutive with at least 100 catches and 1,000 yards.

Cardinals special teamer Andre Baccellia was injured on a kickoff return near the end of the half. Medical personnel removed Baccellia’s facemask, strapped him to a backboard and placed him on a stretcher. He raised his hand and gave a thumbs-up as he left the field.