Texans owner Janice McNair’s son drops bid for guardianship of his mother

A bid for guardianship of Texans owner Janice McNair has been dropped by her son.

Robert Cary McNair Jr. had filed an application for guardianship of his mother last November while alleging that her mental capacity had been diminished by a stroke. The decision to drop the case comes a couple of weeks after a judge in Houston denied McNair’s request to have his mother undergo a medical exam by an independent physician.

Texans CEO Cal McNair sided with his mother in trying to block both the exam and the guardianship application.

“Mr. Cal McNair is delighted that the frivolous lawsuit against his mother, Janice McNair, was dismissed today,” Cal McNair’s attorney Paul Dobrowski said in a statement, via the Houston Chronicle. “He is relieved that she will not be burdened by an unnecessary medical examination nor placed under a repressive guardianship that would restrict her rights. She will continue to be actively involved as Founder and Senior Chairperson of the Houston Texans.”

Janice McNair co-founded the Texans with her late husband and became the team’s principal owner upon Bob McNair’s death in 2018.