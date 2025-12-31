Texans P Tommy Townsend is the AFC special teams player of the week

The Texans offense got off to a great start against the Chargers last Saturday, but they slowed down over the rest of the afternoon.

Houston was still able to pick up a 20-16 win that booked them a spot in the AFC playoffs and punter Tommy Townsend’s work helped to make that happen.

Townsend punted five times during the game and four of those kicks led to the Chargers starting drives inside their 20-yard line. The last of them pinned the Chargers at their 2-yard-line and the Texans picked up their final points of the game after forcing a Chargers punt six plays later.

The NFL announced Townsend as the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.