 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbets_251231.jpg
Rams, Texans lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_csu_draftkings_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Ravens vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_commanderseagles_251231.jpg
NFL Week 18 Preview: Commanders vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texans P Tommy Townsend is the AFC special teams player of the week

  
Published December 31, 2025 12:23 PM

The Texans offense got off to a great start against the Chargers last Saturday, but they slowed down over the rest of the afternoon.

Houston was still able to pick up a 20-16 win that booked them a spot in the AFC playoffs and punter Tommy Townsend’s work helped to make that happen.

Townsend punted five times during the game and four of those kicks led to the Chargers starting drives inside their 20-yard line. The last of them pinned the Chargers at their 2-yard-line and the Texans picked up their final points of the game after forcing a Chargers punt six plays later.

The NFL announced Townsend as the AFC special teams player of the week on Wednesday.