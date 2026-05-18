Texans, Raiders to hold a joint practice ahead of their preseason game

The Texans will have joint practices with two teams this summer.

Their joint practice with the Panthers before the final preseason game on Aug. 28 was previously reported on Monday. The Texans also will hold a joint practice with the Raiders ahead of the Aug. 20 preseason game in Houston, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.

New Raiders coach Klint Kubiak is the son of Gary Kubiak, who was the Texans’ head coach from 2006-13.

It will give Raiders quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza a chance to take snaps against one of the league’s top defenses.