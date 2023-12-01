Texans rule out Dalton Schultz, list Noah Brown, Tank Dell as questionable

The Texans ruled out tight end Dalton Schultz (hamstring) for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Schultz injured his leg Sunday against the Jaguars, catching one pass for 2 yards while playing 29 of 60 snaps. For the season, Schultz has 40 catches for 455 yards and five touchdowns.

Brevin Jordan is expected to start, with Eric Saubert seeing more snaps as well.

The Texans list two of their top receivers as questionable, though Tank Dell (calf) told Aaron Wilson of KPRC he will play Sunday.

Dell has 47 receptions for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, on pace to finish with 73 receptions for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Receiver Noah Brown has missed the past two games with a knee contusion and is a game-time decision Sunday. Brown leads the league with a 20.9 yards per catch average on 21 catches.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow) and linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand) also are questionable. Hansen was a full participant Friday, while Rankins was limited.

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud was on the practice report with a thigh injury this week, but he had full practices all week and has no injury designation.