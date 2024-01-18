Texans rule out Jerry Hughes, Will Anderson is set to play

The Texans won’t have one of their rotational pass rushers for the divisional round.

Houston has ruled out defensive end Jerry Hughes with his ankle injury. He did not practice all week.

Hughes, 35, did not play in last week’s victory over Cleveland. He recorded 3.0 sacks with four tackles for loss and three QB hits in 17 games this season.

The Texans also listed offensive tackle George Fant (illness) and fullback Andrew Beck (back) as questionable. Fant didn’t practice on Thursday while Beck was upgraded to a limited participant.

Receiver Nico Collins also did not practice on Thursday as a rest day.

Defensive end Will Anderson (ankle), defensive tackle Maliek Collins (hip), defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle), linebacker Denzel Perryman (ribs), defensive tackle Sheldon Rankin (ribs/shoulder), receiver Robert Woods (hip), cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring), linebacker Blake Cashman (knee), guard Dieter Eiselen (illness), linebacker Christian Harris (calf), and receiver John Metchie (foot) are all off the injury report and set to play.