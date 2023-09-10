Texans S Jalen Pitre taken to hospital with bruised lung

Texans safety Jalen Pitre is at a Baltimore hospital after being injured in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Pitre was taken to the hospital to be treated for a bruised lung. He was injured in the second quarter when he hit Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson while blitzing on a pass attempt that turned into an incompletion.

Pelissero reports that Pitre should be OK, but he may remain in the hospital overnight for further observation rather than fly home with the rest of the team.

Pitre had two tackles and a tackle for loss before leaving the 25-9 Houston loss.