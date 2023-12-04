Texans say Tank Dell had successful surgery today, will miss rest of season

The promising rookie season of Texans wide receiver Tank Dell is officially over.

Dell had season-ending surgery today on the ankle he injured yesterday, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said today.

The surgery was termed successful, and the Texans expect Dell to be ready to participate in the offseason program.

The loss of Dell is a major blow to the Texans, who have been one of the pleasant surprises of this NFL season with the rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud throwing to his rookie receiver, Dell, whose season ends with 47 catches for 709 yards and seven touchdowns, plus 11 carries for 51 rushing yards.