Texans sign Mike Boone and Cory Littleton, put Juice Scruggs on IR

Running back Mike Boone and linebacker Cory Littleton are back with the Texans after a brief absence.

Both players were released as the team worked to set its 53-man roster this week, but they re-signed with Houston on Thursday. They will be taking the roster spots of rookie center Juice Scruggs and punter Cameron Johnston. Both of them landed on injured reserve.

Boone ran 24 times for 102 yards with the Broncos last season. He’ll join Devin Singletary and Dare Ogunbowale as options behind Dameon Pierce.

Littleton played 15 games for the Panthers in 2022. He has also spent time with the Raiders and Rams.

Scruggs joins Kenyon Green as interior linemen that the Texans put on injured reserve this week. Unlike Green, Scruggs will be eligible to return to action this season.