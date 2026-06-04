Texans sign TE Louis Hansen

The Texans announced a pair of roster moves on Thursday morning.

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They have signed tight end Louis Hansen to their 90-man roster. Wide receiver Jalen Walthall was waived in a corresponding move.

Hansen was undrafted out of the University of Connecticut earlier this year and he tried out for the Texans during their rookie minicamp. Hansen had 46 catches for 463 yards and four touchdowns over three seasons with the Huskies. He also played in three games over two years for Michigan prior to his transfer.

Walthall signed with the Texans in May. He was undrafted after playing at Incarnate Word and Hawaii.