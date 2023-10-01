Texans take early 7-0 lead on Steelers with rare red zone touchdown

C.J. Stroud has a makeshift offensive line in front of him. It hasn’t mattered so far.

The Texans took the opening kickoff and went 69 yards in 12 plays, eating 6:05 off the clock.

Houston, which entered with three touchdowns on 11 red zone possessions, scored a red zone touchdown. Nico Collins caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Stroud to give Houston a 7-0 lead.

Stroud went 2-of-3 for 29 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for 15 yards on two carries.

Dameon Pierce had five carries for 19 yards and one catch-and-run for 27 yards.