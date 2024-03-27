Texans to re-sign Neville Hewitt on one-year deal

The Texans are bringing back one of their key special teams contributors.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, linebacker Neville Hewitt is re-signing with Houston on a one-year deal.

Hewitt, 30, has been with the Texans since 2021. He played a team-high 78.5 percent of special teams snaps in 2023, finishing with 14 total tackles.

Hewitt entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and he’s appeared in 129 games with 44 starts for the Dolphins, Jets, and Texans. He played 99 percent of New York’s defensive snaps in 2020, representing the most playing time he’s received on defense since entering the league.