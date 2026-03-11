Texans to sign DL Logan Hall to two-year deal

The Texans have agreed to terms with free agent defensive lineman Logan Hall on a two-year, $7 million deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Hall, who turns 26 next month, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2022. He spent his first four seasons in Tampa.

Hall has played all but two games in his career.

In 2025, he appeared in all 17 games, with 16 starts, and totaled 39 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

He has recorded 101 tackles, 10 sacks, 23 quarterback hits and four passes defensed in his career.