Texans unconcerned with a quarterback-needy team jumping them in the draft order

  
Published February 28, 2023 11:06 AM
February 28, 2023 12:44 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Houston Texans G.M. Nick Caserio to unpack what drew him to DeMeco Ryans, how the team is approaching the QB situation and more.

The Texans are expected to use the No. 2 overall selection on a quarterback, but they don’t know whether they will have their pick of quarterbacks. The Bears hold the No. 1 overall choice, and though they have Justin Fields at the position, they could trade the top selection.

If Houston wants to guarantee it gets its quarterback of choice, it will have to be the one doing the dealing.

The Colts are among the teams that could attempt to jump the Texans to get the quarterback they want.

“I think we’re focused on the Texans,” Texans General Manager Nick Caserio said Tuesday. “We’re not necessarily worried about what other teams around us are doing. You’re cognizant of that, but ultimately you have to be prepared to pick wherever you’re going to pick. Then, be prepared to pick whatever player. I’d say most teams, not to generalize here, but most teams wherever they pick you probably have three or four guys that you would feel comfortable taking. If a team is in front of you and you’re only talking about one player, then it’s going to leave two to three other players. So, you’re either comfortable with that group of players or you’re not. Again, you can’t really get too caught up in what other teams are doing. You just try to make decisions that you feel are best for your team and your situation.”

The Texans currently have only one quarterback under contract. Davis Mills, who made 26 starts in two seasons but is only 5-19-1, likely will backup whoever the team drafts.

Houston also hasn’t ruled out adding a veteran quarterback.

“We know we’re going to add to this [quarterback] position,” Caserio said. “We have one player on the roster currently. I would say it’s probably going to be a combination of the draft and free agency. It could be two. However it goes. We’re going to look at whatever resources we have available to us, try to make the right decision. But really it’s about the total team building process. It’s not really about one position. We’re going to be very thoughtful, and we’re going to take our time to try and make good decisions all throughout the spring.”

The Texans had a franchise quarterback in Deshaun Watson but traded him to the Browns last offseason after not playing him in 2021. Now, they’re starting over at the most important position on the football team, and the pressure is on to find the next franchise guy.