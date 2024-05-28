 Skip navigation
Texans waive DE Marcus Haynes with injury designation

  
Published May 28, 2024 05:21 PM

The Texans waived defensive end Marcus Haynes with an injury designation, the team announced Tuesday.

The Texans signed Haynes on Feb. 20.

Haynes signed with the Broncos last year after going undrafted out of Old Dominion. He had five tackles and a pass defensed in the preseason but failed to make the cut to 53 players at the end of the summer.

Haynes returned to the practice squad, but the Broncos waived him in November.

The Texans have Derek Barnett, Dylan Horton, draft pick Solomon Byrd and Ali Gaye behind Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter.