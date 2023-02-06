 Skip navigation
Texans want to interview Chris Harris for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 6, 2023
February 3, 2023 08:50 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King explore how DeMeco Ryans’ attitude and leadership will be a seamless fit for the Texans and discuss how the only question remaining is how quickly he can turn the team around.

There was word in January that the Titans planned to hire Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as their defensive pass game coordinator, but interest from other teams in Harris’ services keep getting in the way of the deal becoming official.

Harris interviewed for the 49ers’ defensive coordinator job after DeMeco Ryans left to become the head coach of the Texans. Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Ryans wants to interview Harris for the same position on his first staff in Houston.

Harris has been with the Commanders since 2020 and he’s also worked for the Chargers and Bears since ending his playing career.

The 49ers interviewed Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator opening on Monday and other jobs have been filled with the Panthers and Vikings hiring Ejiro Evero and Brian Flores to run their defenses, so it may not be long before we know if Harris will be in Tennessee or somewhere else.