Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had knee scoped, is expected to be ready for rookie minicamp

Wide receiver KC Concepcion is projected by many to be a first-round pick in April and it doesn’t sound like an update on his physical condition on Monday should change that outlook.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Concepcion recently had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The procedure, which was performed by Cowboys team doctor Daniel Cooper, was described as routine and Concepcion is expected to be ready to go at rookie minicamp later this year.

Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M from N.C. State for the 2025 season. He had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns for the Aggies.

Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Omar Cooper, and Denzel Boston are among the other top wideouts in this year’s draft class.