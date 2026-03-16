 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_fieldskc_260316.jpg
Reported Fields trade a ‘win-win’ for Chiefs, Jets
nbc_pft_tua_t_260316v.jpg
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_fieldskc_260316.jpg
Reported Fields trade a ‘win-win’ for Chiefs, Jets
nbc_pft_tua_t_260316v.jpg
Tua will ‘put pressure’ on Penix in Atlanta
AJBrownTradeinevtiavke.jpg
Sources: Brown trade feels inevitable

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion had knee scoped, is expected to be ready for rookie minicamp

  
Published March 16, 2026 02:53 PM

Wide receiver KC Concepcion is projected by many to be a first-round pick in April and it doesn’t sound like an update on his physical condition on Monday should change that outlook.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Concepcion recently had arthroscopic surgery on his knee. The procedure, which was performed by Cowboys team doctor Daniel Cooper, was described as routine and Concepcion is expected to be ready to go at rookie minicamp later this year.

Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M from N.C. State for the 2025 season. He had 61 catches for 919 yards and nine touchdowns for the Aggies.

Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, Omar Cooper, and Denzel Boston are among the other top wideouts in this year’s draft class.