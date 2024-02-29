Texas DT T’Vondre Sweat vows to surprise people with his combine workout

Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat didn’t weigh in at the Senior Bowl, prompting questions (and concerns) about his weight. He said Wednesday he played at 365 pounds last season, three pounds heavier than what the Longhorns listed on their roster.

Sweat will weigh-in Thursday at the Scouting Combine.

“So, everybody that wanna know, you’ll see tomorrow,” he said.

Whatever he weighs, the Outland Trophy winner will be the heaviest player at the combine the past few years. He went from 335 pounds as a freshman to 346 to 354 before leaving Austin at 365 pounds.

“This is me, as y’all can see,” Sweat said. “I’m a big guy, a big frame. That’s just how it is. I just grew into my body, man.”

Scouts have asked him about his weight, but Sweat promises to put them at ease this week when they see him workout. He will participate in all the drills, including the 40, where he jokingly said he would run a “4.4, 4.5.”

“A lot of y’all going to be like [jaw drop] when I run this 40. I’m going to shock a lot of y’all,” Sweat said. “I’m just a big guy. A lot of people get scared of the numbers and all that, but when y’all see me move tomorrow, I feel a lot of people will be like, ‘What about his numbers?’ It’s just God.”