Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey has visited Chiefs, Cowboys, Titans, Cardinals

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey is one of the top prospects in the 2026 draft, a likely top-10 pick.

He spent the week visiting with the Cowboys and the Chiefs and took a top-30 visit to the Cardinals the week after the Scouting Combine, NFL Media reports.

The Cardinals draft third, the Chiefs ninth and the Cowboys 12th.

Dallas, though, also has the 20th overall pick, so it could seek to move up to select Bailey, who would fill a big need.

Bailey has also visited the Titans, according to Jim Wyatt of the team website. The Titans draft fourth overall.

Bailey, 22, began his collegiate career at Stanford before transferring to Texas Tech for his senior season. He earned unanimous All-America honors and was Big 12 defensive lineman of the year.

In his four-year college career, Bailey totaled 163 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, 29 sacks and 10 forced fumbles in 46 games.