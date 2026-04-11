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Texas Tech WR Caleb Douglas has four top-30 visits

  
Published April 11, 2026 10:53 AM

Texas Tech wide receiver Caleb Douglas is projected as a third-day pick in the draft later this month.

Downs, though, has drawn lots of interest.

He has had top-30 visits with the Eagles, Rams and Texans, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report, and Downs has a visit scheduled with the Cardinals. He has also had private workouts with the Broncos, Vikings and Saints.

Downs spent his first two college seasons at Florida before transferring to Texas Tech.

He started all 27 games over the past two seasons for the Red Raiders and led them in both receiving yards (846) and touchdowns (seven) as a senior. Downs, though, did have seven drops in 2025.