Tez Johnson stands on 4.51 combine time in the 40, deciding not to run at pro day

  
Published March 18, 2025 08:30 PM

Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson, one of the top prospects at his position, ran a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

It was anticipated that the 154-pound Johnson would run again at Oregon’s Pro Day. He didn’t.

“You can watch my tape and see that can’t nobody catch me,” Johnson said, via Zachary Neel of USA Today. “I don’t think the 40 really defines you as a football player. It just shows that you can run a fast time.”

Johnson’s time ranked 29th of the 39 wide receivers who ran at the combine, and it was the slowest for any receiver at the combine weighing under 170 pounds since 2003.

“That’s my time,” Johnson said. “I’m going to own up to that. When they say Tez Johnson 4.51, that’s what I ran.”

Johnson posted the fastest three-cone drill of any receiver at the combine, finishing in 6.65 seconds, and he has the stats to show how good he is. He made 169 receptions for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons at Oregon.