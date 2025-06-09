The Aaron Rodgers contract is a major bargain for the Steelers

Aaron Rodgers said in April that he would play in 2025 for $10 million. He’ll get more than that — at least $3.65 million more and up to $9.5 million more.

Even though he’s getting more than he said he’d take, it’s still a massive bargain for the Steelers.

It’s unclear how much more he could have gotten. His agent, David Dunn, wanted him to want more than that. In fact, we’re told that Rodgers would’ve played for even less than the deal he signed, but that Dunn pushed him to take more.

Regardless, the deal was in place “a long time ago” (we’re told), and it was (as we’ve previously said) a matter of “when” and not “if.”

It’s still not known how Rodgers can pump up his pay from $13.65 million to $19.5 million. There’s talk that one factor to unlock the maximum package is winning the Super Bowl.

The full amount, if he earns it, will still be less than what Justin Fields will make this year ($20 million). Which for a player of Rodgers’s capabilities gives the Steelers a huge advantage.

It also saves millions in cash and cap dollars for other players. Whether it means they’ll use the money to pay linebacker T.J. Watt or sign an available skill-position player (like running back J.K. Dobbins) or trade for a receiver (like Allen Lazard) or be ready to make a deal prior to the Week 9 deadline remains to be seen.

Regardless, they’ve gotten a quarterback for a lot less cash and cap space than it should have cost them. If they’re fully committed to re-investing the savings in making the 2025 Steelers as good as they can be, they could be better than expected.