The Athletic insists to employees it has taken the Dianna Russini situation “seriously” from the outset

The full communication from The Athletic executive editor Steven Ginsberg to staff regarding the resignation of NFL insider Dianna Russini has emerged. Dylan Byers of Puck has posted the full message.

Here it is:

“I’m writing to let you know that Dianna Russini has submitted her resignation from The Athletic, effective immediately. While I can’t share the details of our investigation into Dianna’s conduct, I want to emphasize that the leadership of The Athletic has taken this matter seriously from the moment that we learned about it.

“Our coverage at The Athletic is deeply rooted in our integrity and our commitment to earning the trust of our audience. Our newsroom has thrived because of our core journalistic values, and we will always ensure they are protected.

“When this situation was brought to our attention last week, there were clear concerns, but we received a detailed explanation and it was our instinct to support and defend a colleague while we continued to review the matter. As additional information emerged, new questions were raised that became part of our investigation.

“While our investigation into Dianna’s conduct was ongoing, she chose to resign. We will continue a standards review of Dianna’s work that Mike Semel is leading.

“Amid all of this, I want to sincerely thank everyone for continuing to produce the best sports report in the business. I’m looking forward to focusing on our journalism and continuing our momentum.”

It was Ginsberg who provided the initial statement in response to the New York Post securing photos of Russini with Patriots coach Mike Vrabel. “These photos are misleading and lack essential context,” Ginsberg told the Post at the time. “These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

That initial comment from Ginsberg has become a problem for the publication. Russini’s resignation letter reminded Ginsberg that he supported her “unequivocally"; staffers reportedly have taken issue with his handling of the situation, calling it “unnecessarily messy,” “reckless,” “premature,” and “intentionally sneaky.”