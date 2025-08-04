The ball remains in Micah Parsons’s court

On Friday, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made it clear that he wants out. On Saturday, owner Jerry Jones called Micah’s bluff.

Jones brushed off the trade request as a negotiating tactic, lumping it in with the “hurt back” that has prevented Parsons from practicing.

There’s a difference, as we see it. The back injury keeps Parsons from risking further injury while he waits for the contract he has earned. The trade request could be very real.

By calling BS on the trade demand, Jones is daring Micah to do something more.

So far, Micah hasn’t. He could post another message on social media. He could address reporters. He could, in theory, leave camp.

For now, we know this. One, Micah said he wants a trade. Two, Jones said he doesn’t believe it.

If Parsons doesn’t prove that he does, Jerry’s interpretation could become the accepted narrative. If it hasn’t already.