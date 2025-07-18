The Bill Belichick North Carolina infomercial is heading for Hulu

In late February, a deal was in place to make Bill Belichick’s North Carolina program the subject of offseason Hard Knocks. And then it wasn’t.

Now, there’s a deal for the UNC infomercial to land on Hulu, according to Ryan Glasspiegel of FrontOfficeSports.com.

The show, per the report, will be produced by EverWonder Studio.

The versions and explanations for the failure of UNC and NFL Films to finalize a deal sharply conflict. Multiple reports blamed the collapse on Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, who reportedly wanted extensive control over the project. Belichick naturally tells a different story.

The mere existence of a docuseries is good for any program. If the subject of it has control over the content, it truly does become an infomercial. Which is why we prefer to call it not a documentary or docuseries but an infomercial/blatant advertisement for the program.

No date has been identified for the debut of the show. It’s also not known whether it will cover training camp or part of the season or all of the season.

It will be interesting to see how involved Hudson is in the production, given the lengths to which Belichick has gone to insist she isn’t involved in North Carolina football.